The Teen Wolf Pack Is Already Thinking About a Sequel

The Movie stars were talking about their workout regimes with E!’s The Rundown at Comic-Con.

Tyler Posey admitted he wasn’t quite as motivated as his co-star Tyler Hoechlin

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis said a sequel could be in the works.

Teen Wolf team can’t wait to see what happens next.

Teen Wolf: The Movie doesn’t even start on Paramount+ until later this year, but that hasn’t stopped the cast and creator from dreaming about more bloodthirsty drama in the future.

Tyler Posey told EThe !’s Rundown at Comic-Con 2022 on July 21 that he doesn’t have quite the same drive as his co-star Tyler Hoechlin to work out for the new movie as Hoechlin does. Most fans know that Hoechlin also plays Superman on Superman & Lois on The CW, so he’s used to being in great shape.

But Jeff Davis, who made Teen Wolf, said something that really got our attention. Davis said, “Next time, it will be in his contract” after Posey said he wasn’t in the best shape for the movie.

Excuse us, what did he say?

When asked if that meant there would be a second part, Davis said, “Well, let’s see. How well this one does will tell. How many people sign up for Paramount+ will determine the answer.”

