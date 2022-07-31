The tell-all memoir by Prince Harry “can no longer sell”

The royal family may break the “silent” rule in Prince Harry’s memoir
In his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry will call on the royal family...
Meghan Markle receives a dire warning from Prince Harry on the sell-ability of his candid biography, claiming that Tom Bower has eclipsed him with its publication.
This warning was sent on Neil Sean’s YouTube channel by the royal commentator and authority.
It’s a little bit problematic with Netflix because Meghan lost Pearl, the cartoon series she was putting together, he was reported as saying.
Harry had, of course, planned to receive more than just the Invictus Games, but things appear to have gone awry, so it’s a hard time.
“This book has become the center of attention. My advice to Penguin Random House is that I believe the popular book, Revenge by Tom Bower, has already eclipsed you.
Selling a royal book will be extremely challenging, especially around Christmas. As individuals take vacations and breaks over the summer, books tend to sell better then.
