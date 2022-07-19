‘The Weeknd’ teases Lily-Rose Depp’s drama ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd has released a trailer for his new drama series “The Idol.”

Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp star in the show, which is co-created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim.

Amy Seimetz, the film’s director, stepped down in April.

The Weeknd has released a trailer for the new drama series "The Idol," which stars the singer and Lily-Rose Depp.

The video begins by introducing the “sick and twisted minds” of series co-creators Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, who previously created the network’s hit series “Euphoria,” as per the media.

The trailer then cuts to a fast-paced montage of Hollywood homes, colorful parties, people using cocaine, and fast cars.

“More, more, more, orgy!” screams a voice from within the trailer.

The teaser ends with a tense exchange between Depp’s character and an unseen stranger, presumably Tesfaye’s character, who asks, “Do you trust me?”

“Not really,” Depp’s character answers, smiling.

The Idol, co-created by Tesfaye, Levinson, and Reza Fahim, is set against the backdrop of the music industry. The story revolves around a self-help guru and cult leader who forms a tangled relationship with a rising pop idol.

The show has had a few difficulties. Amy Seimetz, the film’s director, stepped down in April, according to media reports.

Along with Depp and Tesfaye, the show’s series regulars include Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, and Steve Zissis, with Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, and Elizabeth Berkley, Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche in recurring parts.

It’s not clear how, if at all, the rumored reorganization of the show changed the original cast. The debut date for “The Idol” has yet to be announced, with the teaser ending with a simple “coming soon.”

