Thor: Taika Waititi on Indian representation in future films

Taika Waititi’s Thor: The God of Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.

Some fans have noticed parallels between Gorr and Thanos.

Taika says he’d love a New Zealand or Indian superhero to appear in future Marvel films, “Why not?”.

Thor: Love And Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi for Marvel Studios, is set to hit theatres this week. The excitement for the film grows by the day as the release date approaches. Surprisingly, the film stars Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.

While Chris portrays The God of Thunder, Bale portrays Gorr the God Butcher. Some fans have noticed parallels between Gorr and Thanos. Now, the filmmaker speaks out about it, as well as the possibility of an Indian superhero appearing in future Marvel films.

Taika Waititi spoke with the media about the similarities between Gorr and Thanos, particularly in their relationships. He explained, “It never really crossed my mind because I never thought of Thanos as a father.” And I never felt those emotions when he did what he did to get that stone. In my film, I really feel the father’s anguish. I now understand why he is acting the way he is. Gorr’s character has become clearer to me.

Thor: The God of Thunder when asked if future Marvel films will have an Indian influence, the director replied, “Yeah, I’d love that. Why not? At this stage, anything goes. There are no rules anymore. We can do whatever we want. I’d love a New Zealand superhero, I’d love to have an Indian superhero. We need native American superheroes. Wherever we go, people complain about immigrants. Can you imagine the flavour of food without them? Without Indian food in America or England, we’d just be eating soggy vegetables. We’d have to eat just flavourless sausages. Food that makes all the countries great is all from immigrant countries. It’s their flavour, baby.”

In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crowe play important roles in Taika Waititi’s Marvel film.

