Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani ended their relationship: sources

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to have ended their relationship.

A source close to the actors claimed that they are no longer together.

The Baaghi 2 actors have kept their relationship a secret despite frequently gushing about one another.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been seen together countless times, which has led to rumours that they are dating, although they have never truly confirmed their relationship. However, a recent report from a daily asserts that Disha and Tiger may no longer be together and that their relationship may be in peril. After six years together, the source says that Disha and Tiger have ended their relationship.

According to the report, Disha and Tiger are “alone presently.”

A source close to the actors claimed, “Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now.“

According to reports, the Baaghi 2 actors have always kept their relationship a secret despite frequently being seen gushing about one another on social media. The publication’s article also included a quote from Tiger’s pal, who claimed that the actor from Screw Dheela hasn’t spoken about the breakup.

One of Shroff’s friend told, “We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup.“

According to the story, despite the reported breakup, Disha and Tiger are still friends with one another. The stars have not yet responded to the most recent information about their breakup.

on the work front, Disha is busy promoting her film Ek Villain Returns along with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

