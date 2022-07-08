Advertisement
  Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna set to work on upcoming new movie
Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast as co-lead, Courtesy (Google).

  • Tiger Shroff and Shashank Khaitan will collaborate on an action-packed comedy.
  • Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast as co-lead.
  • The movie is set to start filming in September.
Tiger Shroff and Shashank Khaitan will collaborate on an action-packed comedy. The actor has already begun preparing for the movie, which is getting ready to start filming in September. The actor-director team even shot an announcement video that will be released. Media sources claim that Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast as the actor’s co-lead.

“Shashank was on the lookout for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger Shroff and Rashmika together,” a source familiar with the situation said. The source went on to say that both the actor and Rashmika are eager to begin this crazy, action-packed adventure soon. “The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. He will play a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It’s in the action space yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date, “

The character’s characteristics and specifics of the film’s plot are being kept secret. Rashmika, who has recently been frequently spotted outside Karan Johar’s office, will also be appearing in her first Dharma movie. During the same time period, the actress will be filming Pushpa: The Rule and the as-yet-untitled Shashank Khaitan starrer. He has finished filming for Ganapath, which will come out in December and was directed by Vikas Bahl.

The actor is in negotiations for a number of other movies, the majority of which are action-oriented. There hasn’t been any progress on the shooting front for the Rohit Dhawan-starring Rambo remake in recent months. While some sources insist that filming will begin next year, others believe that the project has been put on hold for the time being. The actor also appears in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but the film’s shooting schedule has not yet been set. After working together on Ganapath and Bade Miyan, he is in talks with producer Jackky Bhagnani about another project.

Rashmika, on the other hand, has two movies coming out this year: the spy thriller Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

