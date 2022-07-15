Tiger Shroff looks dashing as he flaunts his perfectly toned abs in new

Tiger posted a video of him flaunting his abs in an unbuttoned white blazer.

His fans and followers flooded his Instagram comment section with fire and heart emojis.

The 32-year-old is rumoured to be dating Bollywood diva Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff is very well-known actor in the movie business. From his first movie, Heropanti, to the very successful the Baaghi series and War that came after, the actor has also had a string of big hits early in the career. Aside from being an actor, he is also known for his great dance moves and also gymnastics skills, as well as his amazing body and ripped abs. His ripped abs make a lot of women weak in the knees, and the hottie never misses a chance to show them off to his fans. Speaking of which, the 32-year-old actor posted another picture of himself showing off his abs in a white blazer with the buttons undone.

Tiger wore a white unbuttoned jacket, white slacks, and stylish glasses. War actor’s fans and followers filled his Instagram comments with fire and loving emojis.

Tiger is often in the news because of the people think he is dating Bollywood starlet Disha Patani. Even though they haven’t come out about it yet, their PDAs, dinner dates, and other outings on social media say a lot about their secret love affair.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in the ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutari. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, he will be seen in the Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars actress Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

