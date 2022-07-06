Tiger Shroff shares the ‘struggle and grind’ of becoming an action hero

Tiger Shroff needs no introduction. He is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. He is super active on Instagram ana often shares cool pictures and videos on the social media platform. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient, and martial arts sessions. Today, Tiger has established himself as one of the leading action heroes in Bollywood. Just on Tuesday, he shared a nostalgic video where he demonstrated the struggle of fulfilling his quest of becoming an action hero.

In the video, Tiger could be seen performing a perfect front flip with a perfect landing. In fact, he did quite a lot of flips! Tiger’s determination and dedication were clear as a day in the video. Along with the clip, Tiger wrote a sweet note. He wrote, “Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not so little dreams and my quest to become an action hero.”

The ‘War’ actor has a bevvy of exciting projects ahead, including Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon. Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh produce the film. The actor will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, the Hindi remake of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone film of the same name. Tiger told Pinkvilla he’ll shoot Rambo before his film with Akshay Kumar.