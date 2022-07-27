Advertisement
Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti Sanon on birthday

Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti Sanon on birthday

Articles
Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti Sanon on birthday

Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti Sanon on birthday

  • Kriti Sanon turns a year older today.
  • Wishes have been flooding in from all over the world as she celebrates her birthday.
  • Tiger Shroff, who co-starred with her in Heropanti, sent her a special greeting.
Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood right now is Kriti Sanon. Because of her laudable performances and respectable filmography, she has developed a sizable fan base. She has, in fact, established a name for herself in the business over the years and has emerged as one of the most bankable actors.

The actress has a limited career history but has appeared in a lot of blockbusters like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, as well as the hugely popular OTT film, Mimi. Wishes have been flooding in from all over the world as the actress turns a year older today. Kriti has been getting lovely birthday notes from co-stars and fans.

Speaking of which, Tiger Shroff, who co-starred with her in her debut film, sent her a special greeting. Tiger posted a video of Kriti working out while being guided by the War actor on his Instagram account to mark the occasion.

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: “From #heropanti to #ganpath youve grownnnn so muchhh (taller). On a serious note, happy birthday my super talented co-star.” Meanwhile, Kriti replied to the post saying: “Haha.. thankkkss Tiger!! work with me sooner this time!”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

For those who are unaware, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their acting debuts in the Sabbir Khan film Heropanti, which recently celebrated its seventh anniversary. Given that the two actors have now worked in Bollywood for seven years, it is a significant milestone for them.

Both Kriti and Tiger made personal posts on social media as they reflected on their adventure. They also expressed their gratitude to Sabbir Khan, the director of Heropanti, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for giving them a chance in the past.

The actors are currently in the news since they have re-joined forces for Vikas Bahl’s action comedy film Ganapath Part 1 after an eight-year absence. This year’s Christmas release of Ganapath Part 1 will compete alongside Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, and Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

