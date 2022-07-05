Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff grandfather served in World War II. See Photos

Tiger Shroff grandfather served in World War II. See Photos

Articles
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff grandfather served in World War II. See Photos

Tiger Shroff shares his heart-robbed pictures on Instagram

Advertisement
  • Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha posted rare photos of her father, who served in World War II.
  • His India decorated him for his bravery.
  • Tiger previously stated that he has an ‘interesting genetic tadka’. He last appeared in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.
Advertisement

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti and quickly climbed to prominence as one of the new generation’s most popular action heroes. Tiger played an astute undercover operative in his film War, but did you know his granddad was a combat pilot? Tiger’s mother, producer Ayesha Shroff, posted rare photos of her father, who served in World War II.

Ayesha’s father, Flight Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt, is pictured with his coworkers. One photo was shot during a flying lesson, while another showed them clutching mugs.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff and Shashank Khaitan will film in Portugal
Tiger Shroff and Shashank Khaitan will film in Portugal

Tiger Shroff is currently working on the movie Ganpath, which will soon...

Ayesha commented on the post, “Tiger’s grandfather practising to fly Tiger Moths.” He was probably around 18 or 19 years old when he served in World War II. True grit and true bravery. His India decorated him for his bravery. I am honoured to be his daughter. “Hail to India.” Fans have expressed their admiration and gratitude in the post’s comments section.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

Advertisement

When asked about his ancestors, Tiger previously stated that he has an ‘interesting genetic tadka.’ During an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch, he stated, “My dad’s dad is Gujarati. Dad’s mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She’s a Muslim. Mom’s mom is French, and mom’s dad is Bengali. So I’m a mix of a lot of things, I don’t know what that makes me.” Tiger also has a sister, Krishna Shroff.

He last appeared in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Ganapath will star Kriti Sanon. vikas bahl Vikas, Vashu, Deepshikha, and Jackky Bhagnani back Ganapath. The movie opens December 23.

Also Read

Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff reunites for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath Part 1
Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff reunites for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath Part 1

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have reunited after eight years. The duo...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pamela Anderson reveals her 'whole story' in her own words
Pamela Anderson reveals her 'whole story' in her own words
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story