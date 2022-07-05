Tiger Shroff grandfather served in World War II. See Photos

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha posted rare photos of her father, who served in World War II.

His India decorated him for his bravery.

Tiger previously stated that he has an ‘interesting genetic tadka’. He last appeared in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti and quickly climbed to prominence as one of the new generation’s most popular action heroes. Tiger played an astute undercover operative in his film War, but did you know his granddad was a combat pilot? Tiger’s mother, producer Ayesha Shroff, posted rare photos of her father, who served in World War II.

Ayesha’s father, Flight Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt, is pictured with his coworkers. One photo was shot during a flying lesson, while another showed them clutching mugs.

Ayesha commented on the post, “Tiger’s grandfather practising to fly Tiger Moths.” He was probably around 18 or 19 years old when he served in World War II. True grit and true bravery. His India decorated him for his bravery. I am honoured to be his daughter. “Hail to India.” Fans have expressed their admiration and gratitude in the post’s comments section.

When asked about his ancestors, Tiger previously stated that he has an ‘interesting genetic tadka.’ During an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch, he stated, “My dad’s dad is Gujarati. Dad’s mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She’s a Muslim. Mom’s mom is French, and mom’s dad is Bengali. So I’m a mix of a lot of things, I don’t know what that makes me.” Tiger also has a sister, Krishna Shroff.

He last appeared in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Ganapath will star Kriti Sanon. vikas bahl Vikas, Vashu, Deepshikha, and Jackky Bhagnani back Ganapath. The movie opens December 23.

