TikToker Dolly trolled for covering Sushmita Sen

TikToker Dolly is a well-known hairdresser, dancer, model, and social media influencer from Pakistan.

She has a lot of fans on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. People like her short dance videos and her TikTok videos. Dolly is known for her fancy clothes and loud make-up. She likes to share new pictures and videos.

When she was accused of setting fire to the Margallah hills for a short video, the TikTok star got more attention.

Tiktoker Dolly just posted another video of herself in a saree. She says that the video was made because her fans asked for it.

Well, she did a version of “Tum Se Mil Ke,” a popular Bollywood song that was filmed with Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

She tried to act like Sushmita in college, but people didn’t like the video, and they started making fun of her for singing a popular song.

Fans said funny things about how confident she was and how she looked in videos.

People said that when she does things like this, she looks old and strange. Fans also told her funny things and gave her clever names.

