Tom Cruise appears at the Royal International Air Tattoo

A-lister in Hollywood Tom Cruise attended the largest military aviation show in the world to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force.

The actor, who is best known for the action movie series Top Gun and Mission Impossible, was observed leaving his home at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Saturday to attend the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).

The air show confirmed Cruise’s arrival tweeting a picture, captioning it: “He can be our wingman any time! Look who just arrived at #RIAT22!”

He was captured sporting a beaming smile, a sharp suit, and his trademark aviator sunglasses.

Paul Atherton, chief executive of the RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises, said: “Tom’s visit is something we’ve been trying really hard to keep under wraps but keeping secrets like that is hard when they’re so exciting.

“The Top Gun films and Tom’s famous passion for aircraft and flying have really helped to catapult aviation into the spotlight, which will help promote and inspire future generations of young people.

This weekend at #RIAT22 we’re also honoured to host Col. Charles M. Duke Jr, former USAF fighter pilot and lunar module pilot on Apollo 16. Yes, this man has walked on the moon! 🌔 pic.twitter.com/Md1yynP2E2 — Royal International Air Tattoo (@airtattoo) July 16, 2022

“RIAT is a home for those who appreciate the brilliance and excitement of the aviation world, so I am delighted to be able to welcome Tom to that home.”