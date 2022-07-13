Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke are set against each other by Piers Morgan

Advertisement
Articles
“Top Gun: Maverick,” the latest movie starring Tom Cruise, has earned more than $1 billion worldwide. Mickey Rourke is not impressed, though.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, the 68-year-old ridiculed Tom.

Asked about Cruise’s recent film, he said,”That doesn’t mean s*** to me.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke said, “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years, ya know? I’ve got no respect for that.”

Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

He adddd, “I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and [Robert] De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Like Monty Clift and [Marlon] Brando back in the day. A lot of guys who tried to stretch as actors.”

When Morgan asked, “You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?” Rourke said, “I think he’s irrelevant in my world.”

Rourke would next appear in Roman Polanski’s upcoming film The Palace.

