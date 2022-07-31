Advertisement
Tom Cruise once saved car crash victim

Tom Cruise once saved car crash victim

Articles
Tom Cruise once saved car crash victim

The actor has helped a lot of people out in spite of all this criticism.

  • Tom Cruise has been criticized for being involved with the Scientology church.
  • Actress Leah Remini said that he promoted a dangerous cult that destroyed her family.
  • The actor has helped a lot of people out in spite of all this criticism.
Tom Cruise, the actor who played Maverick in Top Gun Maverick has gotten a lot of criticism for being involved with the Scientology church. Just recently, actress Leah Remini said mean things about him.

She told a story about Claire Headley, a former Scientologist who said that Cruise was promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family.” Headley had also asked the actor when he had last talked to his daughter, Suri. Even though he is in a lot of trouble, the actor has helped a lot of people.

Once, the media said that in 1996, Tom Cruise saved the life of a woman who had been hit by a car and then left the scene. Heloisa Vinhas was driving the car that got hit, but luckily, the actor from Mission: Impossible was there to save her. He had someone call an ambulance for her so she could get help for her broken leg.

Tom Cruise went with her to the hospital to make sure she was okay. There, he found out that Vinhas did not have health insurance. He went above and beyond and paid her $7,000 (Rs 5.5 Lakhs) bill. Vinhas said, “If he’s not Superman, he can be Batman — Batman doesn’t have superpowers.”

Even though the actor never got to play Iron Man, this woman and many other people think of him as a hero. He was also very brave when he saved two fans from being crushed by steel barricades at the premiere of Mission: Impossible.

Not only that but it is said that the actor once stopped a thief from stealing nearly $150,000 worth of jewels from a woman who was being robbed. The thief was even chased away by him and his guards.

