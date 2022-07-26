Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Tom Cruise steals the show as he dines with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Tom Cruise steals the show as he dines with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise steals the show as he dines with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Cruise steals the show as he dines with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise steals the show as he dines with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Advertisement
  • Tom Cruise, the hunk of Hollywood, was grinning for the cameras as he was photographed in London.
  • The Top Gun: Maverick actor was leaving for dinner with Jeff Bezos, an American businessman, and Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ girlfriend.

As he walked to The Twenty Two restaurant in Mayfair, Cruise, who recently turned 60, appeared happy.

Advertisement

Also Read

Tom Cruise wife Nicole Kidman miscarried before split
Tom Cruise wife Nicole Kidman miscarried before split

Tom Cruise's Scientology beliefs allegedly caused his divorce from Nicole Kidman. The...

The Mission Impossible actor chose a casual yet elegant look for the evening. He wore black dress shoes, black pants, and a top with a collar.

As he approached the restaurant, he waved to the media and onlookers while sporting a silver watch.

The Amazon CEO, on the other hand, arrived at the renowned restaurant looking dapper in a navy suit over a white shirt and a grey tie.

Bezos, 58, and Lauren, 52, strolled hand in hand. Lauren looked stunning in a form-fitting black maxi dress. She completed her ensemble with diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

On the career front, Cruise will return to the Mission: Impossible series as Ethan Hunt in parts one and two of Dead Reckoning.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mark Wahlberg came on Tirade and criticized Tom Cruise
Mark Wahlberg came on Tirade and criticized Tom Cruise

The actor was promoting his film "Lone Survivor". Lone Survivor is based...

While Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theatres, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is tentatively set to open in July of next year.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dananeer Mobeen's beautiful pictures from Islamabad
Dananeer Mobeen's beautiful pictures from Islamabad
Kit Harington talks about the prospect of a Jon snow-centered
Kit Harington talks about the prospect of a Jon snow-centered "Game of Thrones" Spinoff
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story