Tom Cruise steals the show as he dines with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise, the hunk of Hollywood, was grinning for the cameras as he was photographed in London.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor was leaving for dinner with Jeff Bezos, an American businessman, and Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ girlfriend.

As he walked to The Twenty Two restaurant in Mayfair, Cruise, who recently turned 60, appeared happy.

The Mission Impossible actor chose a casual yet elegant look for the evening. He wore black dress shoes, black pants, and a top with a collar.

As he approached the restaurant, he waved to the media and onlookers while sporting a silver watch.

The Amazon CEO, on the other hand, arrived at the renowned restaurant looking dapper in a navy suit over a white shirt and a grey tie.

Bezos, 58, and Lauren, 52, strolled hand in hand. Lauren looked stunning in a form-fitting black maxi dress. She completed her ensemble with diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

On the career front, Cruise will return to the Mission: Impossible series as Ethan Hunt in parts one and two of Dead Reckoning.

While Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theatres, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is tentatively set to open in July of next year.