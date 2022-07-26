Tom Cruise wife Nicole Kidman miscarried before split
Tom Cruise's Scientology beliefs allegedly caused his divorce from Nicole Kidman. The...
As he walked to The Twenty Two restaurant in Mayfair, Cruise, who recently turned 60, appeared happy.
The Mission Impossible actor chose a casual yet elegant look for the evening. He wore black dress shoes, black pants, and a top with a collar.
As he approached the restaurant, he waved to the media and onlookers while sporting a silver watch.
The Amazon CEO, on the other hand, arrived at the renowned restaurant looking dapper in a navy suit over a white shirt and a grey tie.
Bezos, 58, and Lauren, 52, strolled hand in hand. Lauren looked stunning in a form-fitting black maxi dress. She completed her ensemble with diamond pendant necklace and earrings.
On the career front, Cruise will return to the Mission: Impossible series as Ethan Hunt in parts one and two of Dead Reckoning.
While Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theatres, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is tentatively set to open in July of next year.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.