Tom Cruise wife Nicole Kidman miscarried before split

The couple adopted Isabella and Connor after Kidman had a miscarriage.

  • Tom Cruise’s Scientology beliefs allegedly caused his divorce from Nicole Kidman.
  • The couple adopted Isabella and Connor after Kidman had a miscarriage.
  • Tom Cruise filed for divorce around the same time as Kidman’s miscarriage. 
Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors, and his success is due to both his profession and his good looks. The actor’s Scientology beliefs allegedly caused his divorce from Nicole Kidman. His unexpected divorce announcement coincided with her second loss.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise dated for 11 years. Most rumors pointed to the actor’s heightened confidence in the cult. Their admirers praised them for adopting Isabella and Connor.

Nicole Kidman told the media in 2007 about her miscarriage. Her embryo developed in a fallopian tube instead of the uterus. The couple adopted two children following a miscarriage.

Nicole Kidman said,  “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babiesAnd we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. “

The media said that Nicole Kidman miscarried the actor’s baby a few years after adopting. He reportedly filed for divorce around the same time, leaving her stunned because she didn’t see it coming.

Nicole Kidman opened up about her divorce from him and miscarriage in an interview with the media.

After so much yearning and agony, having a child is like “Ahhh!”

