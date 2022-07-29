Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise to make her big screen debut

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes made her on-screen debut.

Katie Holmes, 43, co-stars with her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, in the recently released film “Alone Together.”

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “So, I asked her. She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general. It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

During the film’s opening credits, a cover of “Blue Moon” sung by Suri may be heard. According to Holmes, this won’t be her daughter’s only opportunity to perform on TV.

“She actually did sing in ‘Rare Objects,’ which is the film we did last fall,” Holmes explained. “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

From 2006 through 2012, Cruise and Holmes were married. Suri, their only child together, spent most of her upbringing away from the spotlight due to her parent’s decision.