Travis Barker enjoys trip to beach with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are relaxing by the beach.

Travis Barker is getting some rest by the beach with his newlywed wife Kourtney Kardashian and her two kids Penelope and Reign.

The owner of Poosh, who had taken a hiatus from social media due to Barker’s health concern, updated her followers on her day out on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a number of pictures and videos.

Kourtney provided details of the journey in the articles as she first shared a photo of their stylish vehicle, an orange antique truck. Then, while Grenade by Bruno Mars was playing in the background, the KUWTK star uploaded a video of herself driving while sitting next to her husband at the wheel and panning the camera towards her children who were seated in the back.

Despite Kourtney’s efforts to keep Travis off camera, she managed to capture his Converse working the pedal, proving that she was with her husband.

Both Travis and Kourtney uploaded photographs of the calm waters after arriving at the beach. Kourtney also released a video of the beach that perfectly caught its splendour, adding to the already massive amount of information.

Momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble brought the pair a big arrangement of orange flowers just hours before their brief trip. The note on the bouquet stated, “Dearest Travis. Get well soon!!! We love you.”

A few days earlier, Kourtney was photographed standing next to Travis Barker as he was carried in a stretcher to the hospital. As soon as the pictures appeared online, fans began to worry.

Later, Travis cleared up all doubts as he revealed, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” he wrote on his Instagram story. He continued, “But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,”