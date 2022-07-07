Travis Barker on mend after serious case of extreme pancreatitis

Travis Barker is on mend after a serious case of extreme pancreatitis.

He was seen outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

Kourtney Kardashian took him to the hospital.

Advertisement

Travis Barker was seen at a recording studio indicating that he is recovering from a frightening attack of acute pancreatitis.

According to reports, Barker was seen on Tuesday outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

He was spotted a week after being seen being carried on a stretcher and escorted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian by his side.

A source close to the Blink-182 drummer said the following on Barker’s recovery: “He’s steadily on the mend and attentively following his doctors’ orders.”

He was complaining of cramping, according to a source who spoke to us earlier in the day after his hospitalisation.

As per details, Travis could hardly move because of an excruciating abdominal ache for which his wife Kourtney Kardashian took him to the hospital.

Advertisement

The endoscopy that Barker had on Monday went well, but after supper, I started to have tremendous agony, and I’ve been in the hospital ever since he wrote on Instagram Story.

“I had a very small polyp removed during the endoscopy that was situated in a very delicate place that’s generally handled by professionals, and regrettably that injured a crucial pancreatic drainage tube. This led to serious, maybe fatal pancreatitis, “Added he. “I am so very glad that I am currently doing significantly better thanks to intense treatment, he continued.

Also Read Kourtney Kardashian covers her stomach in steamy new photographs after speculation from fans that she is expecting Travis Barker’s child In the midst of rumours that she is carrying Travis Barker's child,...