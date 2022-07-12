Travis Fimmel to star in Stan Original Series ‘Black Snow’

The cast of Stan’s newest Original Series, ‘Black Snow,’ has been revealed.

Travis Fimmel plays Detective James Cormack, a detective out to solve a 30-year-old murder.

The six-part murder mystery is already in production in North Queensland.

The story revolves around a fictitious unsolved murder that shook a community of South Sea Islanders in North Queensland thirty years ago.

The plot starts with the 1995 murder of a teenager named Isabel Baker, which the show’s creators have dubbed “a unique coming-of-age drama.”

Isabel’s neighbourhood was heartbroken and the small town of Ashford was shaken by the murder.

Although no one was ever apprehended for the murder, Detective James Cormack (Fimmel) is able to solve the case in 2020 after a time capsule reveals a crucial piece of information.

Along with Brooke Satchwell (Mr. Inbetween), Alexander England (Alien: Covenant), and actor and comedian Rob Carlton, Fimmel will also appear in the film.

Kym Gyngell, Erik Thomson, and rapper Ziggy Ramo, who is making his screen debut in the show, are additional cast members.

Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power, and Molly Fatnowna, three newbies, have joined them.

Fimmel, a former Calvin Klein model who rose to popularity in 2013 with the Vikings television series on The History Channel, will experience a change of pace in the character of Detective Cormack.

The sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves on HBO Max now has Fimmel in the lead role.

Creator Lucas Taylor (Harrow), Rosemary Blight (The Invisible Man), and co-producers Lois Randall and Kaylene Butler make up the creative team for Black Snow.

The programme is created by Sydney-based Goalpost Pictures, under the direction of The Gloaming’s Sian Davies and Matt Saville (Please Like Me).