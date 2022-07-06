Travis Scott pauses show in New York to address safety concerns

It was one of his first live shows since the Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott will perform at E11even and Primavera Sound events in November.

He is being sued for allegedly inciting a mosh pit and other hazardous activities during Astroworld.

Travis Scott one of his first live shows since the fatal crowd surge tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld festival, he paused a concert to address safety concerns.

On Monday night in Brooklyn’s Coney Island Walls, Scott served as Meek Mill’s opener (July 4). A lighting truss was once scaled by some fans on the outside stage. One person may be seen in this TikTok video hanging upside-down from a structure by his legs while sporting a Spider-Man costume.

According to sources, this caused Scott to halt the performance and order those who had ascended the rig to descend. The audience complied, and the performance went on. A Scott spokesman stated the rapper was “committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible” in a statement to Pitchfork.

Since a crowd snarl during Scott’s headline performance at Astroworld 2021 resulted in 10 fatalities and numerous injuries, he has been gradually making his way back into the stage. His first two appearances were at exclusive gatherings, a Coachella afterparty in April and a pre-Oscars party in March. At the E11even nightclub in Miami, he gave his first live performance in front of an audience since the tragedy in May. He performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards later that month.

Scott performed at E11even once more earlier this month, and a third performance is scheduled for July 23. Scott will give headlining performances at London’s O2 the following month. He will perform at the opening Primavera Sound events in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina in November.

Day N Vegas 2022 was scheduled to feature Scott as its headlining act in September, but the event was postponed earlier this month. The cancellation was attributed by the organisers to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production” problems.

But even as he starts to reappear in public, Scott is still being sued repeatedly for what happened in Astroworld. For instance, a woman who claims she was “trampled and crush” during the crowd surge, “resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her… unborn child,” filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the rapper and promoters Live Nation in May.

Scott was additionally sued in May for allegedly inciting a stampede in 2019 when performing at Rolling Loud Miami. Scott is charged with “verbally and physically [inciting] the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities,” according to the complaint.

Scott, who said during an interview in December that he had “a responsibility to figure out a solution” following the events of Astroworld, announced an initiative called Project HEAL in March. Initiatives funded through the project include academic scholarships, mental health resources, a creative design centre and finding “tech-driven solutions for event safety”.