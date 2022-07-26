Tristan Thompson accuses of sending cryptic message to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson accuses of sending a cryptic message to Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson was accused of sending a cryptic message to Khloe Kardashian. Khloe receives a coded message from Tristan implying that “nothing is promised” to her.

Khloé Kardashian’s representative announced earlier this month that the star is expecting a second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

However, Tristan became a father to a newborn boy, Theo, who he shares secretly with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, only a few weeks after the embryo was put in Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate.

Tristan allegedly encouraged Maralee to get an abortion while also moving ahead with his and Khloé’s surrogacy plans, according to Maralee.

Maralee provided alleged communications from Tristan in court records that were filed in December, in which he allegedly offered her $75,000 for abortion and warned her that he would have “zero participation” with their child.

By the time Maralee filed a lawsuit against Tristan for child support and pregnancy-related costs, he was already immersed in a covert legal dispute with her. This conflict occurred before his and Khloé’s surrogate became pregnant.

He expected that the legal declaration would remain hidden when he filed it in December 2021. He also appeared to have no intention of notifying Khloé about Maralee or Theo, who was born in the same month.

Khloé and her entire family learned about Tristan’s paternity problem “alongside the rest of the world” after the story surfaced online, but the lawsuit ultimately ended up being leaked to the media.

Following the birth of their second child on Sunday, Khloé was the target of a cryptic Instagram statement that Tristan posted on his account.

The quotation began, “1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. You owe no one anything. 3. Your entire existence is your responsibility. Learn these three principles as soon as you can and understand that independence is the best course of action.

One astonished user uploaded a screenshot of the article to a Reddit site and questioned other followers, “A hidden message to Khloe?”

Another person commented, “Really weird for him to be sharing this lol.” Another person questioned: “I wonder how many more quotes these folks will post to support their immorality and selfishness.”

What the heck is this, Lmfao? Someone enquired. No promises have been made to you? All of those children were pledged to you, Sir. You owe nobody anything, right? You now owe child support to three distinct women, homie.

They concluded, “Independence being the way forward, buddy you’re a complete ass parent now, you’ve got to make money for those kids and be responsible.”

