Leonardo DiCaprio, and other celebrities partied at St. Tropez

Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire attended a party for bio tech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli.

Mouna Rebiez threw an invitation-only bash for a mental health organization.

Lady Monika Bacardi threw a birthday party for 300 people on the beach.

One insider tells us that St. Tropez, France, has attracted billionaires, celebrities; and jet setters because it is “on fire.”

In reality, there have been a number of ultra-exclusive events competing to sell the most tickets worldwide.

We hear that Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, longtime “Pussy Posse” member Tobey Maguire; and Bulls star (and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy) Tristan Thompson hung out with an army of models; at a party hosted by nightlife magnate Richie Akiva for Swiss bio tech tycoon Ernesto Bertarelli.

The sumptuous supper and dance that made up the St. Tropez rager were hosted at what one source called a “epic mansion”; that had a view of the ocean. By the pool, Drake was in charge of a DJ booth.

The insider claims that Drake was on the mike the entire time.

According to reports, Suede Brooks, a model who Drake was seen “boat hopping” with on the island, also attended.

Owner of the $150 million super yacht VAVA II, Bertarelli is worth an estimated $8.5 billion, according to Forbes.

According to Page Six, Mouna Rebiez, an artist, will host the Aurora Gala, an invitation-only party on Saturday night. Uma Thurman, Diplo, Gerard Butler, Queen Latifah, shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos; and his wife Dasha Zhukova are among the celebrities she is anticipating. It aids the Aurora Mental Health Foundation, which Henry and Souraya Chalhoub; Rebiez’s children, created.

In the meantime, one of the largest residences in the exclusive gated community, Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez; served as the venue for a celebration held by French billionaire Tony Murray’s grandson. Additionally residing in the area are Mohamed al-Fayed, owner of the Ritz Paris; and Bernard Arnault, head of the LVMH luxury conglomerate.

Additionally, we’ve heard that 300 individuals attended a birthday celebration for rum heiress Lady Monika Bacardi; on the sand at Indie Beach, which also included publicist Anna Rothschild.

Additionally seen out and about were Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green, Victoria and David Beckham; Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, and Sofia Richie.

