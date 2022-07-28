Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • True Thompson adopts a sophisticated “lady” appearance in recent photos taken from her private jet
True Thompson adopts a sophisticated “lady” appearance in recent photos taken from her private jet

True Thompson adopts a sophisticated “lady” appearance in recent photos taken from her private jet

Articles
Advertisement
True Thompson adopts a sophisticated “lady” appearance in recent photos taken from her private jet

True Thompson adopts a sophisticated “lady” appearance in recent photos taken from her private jet

Advertisement
  • True Thompson, the daughter of reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, is now an adult and is already following in her mother’s footsteps in the fashion industry.

After a fun-filled vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-Tristan Thompson, adorably posed on a private jet, and the internet cannot stop gushing over her glam look.

Also Read

Watch: True Thompson Loves Athletics as Much as Parents Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Watch: True Thompson Loves Athletics as Much as Parents Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is already following in his mother and father's footsteps when...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The images, which were posted on Instagram by True’s mother Khloé, show True sitting with her legs crossed and holding an iPad in a pink case. “My little lady,” the co-founder of The Good American simply wrote as the post’s caption.

Advertisement

In her summer clothing, True exhibited the trend, wearing a vibrant floral top with a green, pink, and orange pattern.

Also Read

Khloé Kardashian faces backlash for allowing True to witness her father Tristan Thompson’s scandal
Khloé Kardashian faces backlash for allowing True to witness her father Tristan Thompson’s scandal

Khloe Kardashian has landed in hot waters after the latest episode of...

She wore the top with a pair of white shorts, as well as brand-new socks and white Nike sneakers.

With her hair down and one tiny braid to frame her face, the toddler displayed her natural curl.

One of the first people to comment on the post was Khloé’s longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray, who wrote, “Gorgeous girl.”

Vanessa Bryant, a friend, gushed, “She’s so cute,” while Aunt Kylie Jenner added, “cutie patootie.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Beauty News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Fashion News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Parenting News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Sarah Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Anoushey Ashraf flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Anoushey Ashraf flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Watch: Nauman Ijaz's new video wins over internet
Watch: Nauman Ijaz's new video wins over internet
Chocolate Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day of love
Chocolate Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day of love
Sajal Aly exudes elegance in latest pictures
Sajal Aly exudes elegance in latest pictures
Ayesha Omar tells her fans to eat healthy food
Ayesha Omar tells her fans to eat healthy food
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story