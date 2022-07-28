True Thompson adopts a sophisticated “lady” appearance in recent photos taken from her private jet

True Thompson, the daughter of reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, is now an adult and is already following in her mother’s footsteps in the fashion industry.

After a fun-filled vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-Tristan Thompson, adorably posed on a private jet, and the internet cannot stop gushing over her glam look.

The images, which were posted on Instagram by True’s mother Khloé, show True sitting with her legs crossed and holding an iPad in a pink case. “My little lady,” the co-founder of The Good American simply wrote as the post’s caption.

In her summer clothing, True exhibited the trend, wearing a vibrant floral top with a green, pink, and orange pattern.

She wore the top with a pair of white shorts, as well as brand-new socks and white Nike sneakers.

With her hair down and one tiny braid to frame her face, the toddler displayed her natural curl.

One of the first people to comment on the post was Khloé’s longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray, who wrote, “Gorgeous girl.”

Vanessa Bryant, a friend, gushed, “She’s so cute,” while Aunt Kylie Jenner added, “cutie patootie.”