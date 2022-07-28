Watch: True Thompson Loves Athletics as Much as Parents Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
True Thompson is already following in his mother and father's footsteps when...
After a fun-filled vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-Tristan Thompson, adorably posed on a private jet, and the internet cannot stop gushing over her glam look.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The images, which were posted on Instagram by True’s mother Khloé, show True sitting with her legs crossed and holding an iPad in a pink case. “My little lady,” the co-founder of The Good American simply wrote as the post’s caption.
In her summer clothing, True exhibited the trend, wearing a vibrant floral top with a green, pink, and orange pattern.
She wore the top with a pair of white shorts, as well as brand-new socks and white Nike sneakers.
With her hair down and one tiny braid to frame her face, the toddler displayed her natural curl.
One of the first people to comment on the post was Khloé’s longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray, who wrote, “Gorgeous girl.”
Vanessa Bryant, a friend, gushed, “She’s so cute,” while Aunt Kylie Jenner added, “cutie patootie.”
Catch all the Beauty News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Fashion News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Parenting News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.