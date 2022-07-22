Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twitter users react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move

Twitter users react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter users react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move

Twitter users react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move

Advertisement
  • Aquaman actor appeals $15 million verdict in the blockbuster lawsuit.
  • Twitter users share their reactions to her move.
  • Johnny Depp plans to appeal Amber Heard’s $2 million judgement from the trial.
Advertisement

Johnny Depp’s admirers have taken to Twitter to react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move. Aquaman actor appeals $15 million verdict in the blockbuster lawsuit.

Twitter user wrote, “Now, if Amber Heard can afford an appeal (even minus the bond) why couldn’t she afford to pay the charities? Is her insurance still paying dispute the malice aspect? And why if she just wanted to move on, is she the one not moving on? Many questions here.”

“Amber heard deserves jail time for perjury. She lies about everything and STIFFED THE SICK AND DYING KIDS OF THE LA CHILDREN HOSPITAL but has money from insurance to pay for her appeal? What’s more important? #AmberHeardDeservesJustice #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning” read another tweet.

A third user noted, “Jury awards Johnny Depp $10.35M in damages… An insurance co. is suing to be absolved of over $8M in legal fees due to “willful misconduct”… Today an appeal was filed, which could take up to a year or more to conclude… So where is Amber Heard getting the money for all this?”

Also Read

Johnny Depp plans to appeal Amber Heard’s $2 million judgement from the trial
Johnny Depp plans to appeal Amber Heard’s $2 million judgement from the trial

Johnny Depp filed a notice of appeal on Friday. His ex-wife Amber...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story