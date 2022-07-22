Twitter users react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move

Aquaman actor appeals $15 million verdict in the blockbuster lawsuit.

Twitter users share their reactions to her move.

Johnny Depp plans to appeal Amber Heard’s $2 million judgement from the trial.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp’s admirers have taken to Twitter to react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move. Aquaman actor appeals $15 million verdict in the blockbuster lawsuit.

Twitter user wrote, “Now, if Amber Heard can afford an appeal (even minus the bond) why couldn’t she afford to pay the charities? Is her insurance still paying dispute the malice aspect? And why if she just wanted to move on, is she the one not moving on? Many questions here.”

“Amber heard deserves jail time for perjury. She lies about everything and STIFFED THE SICK AND DYING KIDS OF THE LA CHILDREN HOSPITAL but has money from insurance to pay for her appeal? What’s more important? #AmberHeardDeservesJustice #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning” read another tweet.

A third user noted, “Jury awards Johnny Depp $10.35M in damages… An insurance co. is suing to be absolved of over $8M in legal fees due to “willful misconduct”… Today an appeal was filed, which could take up to a year or more to conclude… So where is Amber Heard getting the money for all this?”

Also Read Johnny Depp plans to appeal Amber Heard’s $2 million judgement from the trial Johnny Depp filed a notice of appeal on Friday. His ex-wife Amber...