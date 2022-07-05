Prince Andrew had fort guidelines bent for him, royal cop
former royal police officer recently detailed Prince Andrew's alleged violent behaviour. Six-year...
A former officer revealed Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell’s close connection.
Prince Andrew’s relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell is coming under intense scrutiny after the socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“She was permitted to enter and depart the Palace at whim, night and day,” police protection officer Paul Page told The Sun.
“Myself and my coworkers assumed they were in some type of relationship.”
Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in jail for her involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Page said in the same interview that the Prince had a “intimate picnic” just outside the Queen’s bedroom window.
In another interview, Mr Page told ITV’s Ranvir Singh, “We felt she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew since she was able to come and depart the castle at whim.”
“She kept coming in and out, in and out,” he continued.
