Under the Queen’s nose, Prince Andrew enjoyed a “intimate picnic” with Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew has been under the headlines for a long time now

News regarding Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew enjoying intimate picnic is roaming

Prince Andrew doesn’t seem to clear his name anytime soon

Advertisement

A former officer revealed Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell’s close connection.

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell is coming under intense scrutiny after the socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Also Read Prince Andrew had fort guidelines bent for him, royal cop former royal police officer recently detailed Prince Andrew's alleged violent behaviour. Six-year...

“She was permitted to enter and depart the Palace at whim, night and day,” police protection officer Paul Page told The Sun.

“Myself and my coworkers assumed they were in some type of relationship.”

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in jail for her involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Page said in the same interview that the Prince had a “intimate picnic” just outside the Queen’s bedroom window.

Also Read If Prince Andrew is ‘thrown out’ of the Firm, he will ‘go rogue,’ according to a source Royal specialists warn that if Prince Andrew is expelled from the Royal...

In another interview, Mr Page told ITV’s Ranvir Singh, “We felt she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew since she was able to come and depart the castle at whim.”

“She kept coming in and out, in and out,” he continued.