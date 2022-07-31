The Young Victoria was produced in 2009 and follows the life of Queen Victoria.

The Royal Family frequently rubs elbows with famous celebrities and stage and movie luminaries, but it is extremely rare for them to become stars themselves.

Despite the fact that two actresses have previously married into the family, the public is not used to seeing royals dazzling on the big screen.

When Princess Beatrice made a major cameo in a new film about her lookalike great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 2009, the royal rulebook was thrown aside.

Sarah, Duchess of York, Beatrice’s mother, worked as a producer on this film due to her deep interest in the famed monarch.

While the announcement of the princess’s film part was unexpected, it was not the first time a member of the family made an unexpected cameo on our screens.

The Young Victoria was produced in 2009 and follows the life of Queen Victoria at the age of 18 during her first year of rule. It depicts the political squabbles that The Queen encountered as her mother and comptroller, Sir John Conroy, fought to induce her to sign a regency decree.

It depicts her love affair with her cousin, Prince Albert, as well as how several politicians and political groups attempted to take advantage of the princess’s position and inexperience.

Princess Beatrice makes a brief appearance as one of The Queen’s Ladies-in-Waiting in the coronation scene at the opening of the film. Her participation in the initiative made a big impression because it has been often pointed out how like the princess looks to her famous aunt.

Princess Beatrice was the Queen's youngest daughter, and Princess Eugenie's names (Eugenie Victoria Helena) follow the same pattern. Eugenie was Queen Victoria's granddaughter (later Queen Eugenie of Spain), while Helena was another of the Queen's daughters. Advertisement When her son, August, was born in 2021, the princess continued this habit. August was one of Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert's, names. Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel was his given name.