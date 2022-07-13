Advertisement
Urfi Javed crossed all limits as she opened her jeans button (Credits: instagram)

  • Urfi Javed sparked a flurry of hotness on the internet by opening the button on her jeans.
  • Her most well-known show is ‘Meri Durga‘.
  • She has also appeared in serials such as ‘Bepanah,’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ and ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki‘.
Urfi Javed fashion sense is unmatched. People’s senses are heightened whenever she appears in front of the camera wearing a dress. Urfi has once again sparked a flurry of hotness on the internet. Urfi took these images by opening the button on her jeans.

Unbuttoned jeans button in front of the camera

She posted these images on his Instagram account, which have gone viral. Urfi unbuttoned her jeans in front of the camera, as seen in the photos. In addition, she flaunted the bralette by removing the shirt off her shoulder, making her look extremely attractive.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Advertisement

The audience is fiercely

She wore her hair open for the shooting, which complements her appearance. These photos of her are much loved and shared. Fans haven’t stopped admiring her in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Interested in media industry

Urfi Javed is said to be originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Urfi, who was born on October 15, 1997, is now 24 years old. Who has previously studied Mass Communication. She intended to work in the media, but she preferred performing. So Urfi arrived in Mumbai at an early age.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Recognition from this show

Urfi was cast in the role of Avani Pant in the 2016 film ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania.’ The following year, she was cast in the serial ‘Chandra Nandini,’ in which she played Chhaya. Her most well-known show is ‘Meri Durga.’ As a result, she became well-known. Urfi has also appeared in serials such as ‘Bepanah,’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ and ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki.’ She became so popular in 2020 that she was invited to appear on ‘Bigg Boss OTT‘ in 2021.

