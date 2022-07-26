Urfi Javed stuns fans as she shows off her creativity with rose petals

OTT Bigg Boss fame Following her exit from the show, Urfi Javed has been featured in the news. After leaving the show, the actress was able to serve up some fairly daring looks, and they are still making headlines today. She has actually continued since she took part in the show and wants to keep experimenting with her sense of style.

She consistently receives criticism for the way she dresses and the decisions she makes, but she never appears to give a damn and just goes about her business. We now have a video of Urfi posing with rose petals while being completely coated in them for the cameras. She is also receiving petals while grinning, all the while.

Now that the actor has lately made the internet go viral with some photo shoot snaps, many people have opted to compare her to Ranveer Singh. Ranveer stripped off for the photo shoot, and he couldn’t be happier. Due to their ongoing willingness to experiment, a user expressed their curiosity over if Ranveer and Urfi Javed are related.

One may recall that Ranveer praised Urfi Javed on Koffee With Karan 7 and even referred to her as a true fashion icon. The actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was pleased to receive such a sincere praise from someone like Ranveer.

Although Urfi has been the target of trolls and is frequently criticised, they frequently go too far. She recently spoke out about how people claim that the clothing she wears has an impact on youngsters, and she inquired as to how viewing “Ramayan” helps kids. The actress added that although porn is not being outlawed, everyone wants her to be. She remarked that while seeing pornography won’t corrupt kids, watching her will.

