Uroosa Siddiqui fans love her new slim figure as she dances to ‘Ballay Ballay’, watch

Uroosa Siddiqui recent weight drop has surprised everyone. Many applauded the diva because of how hard she clearly worked. The Rasgullay starlet was recently photographed partying it up at a Mehndi ceremony.

Uroosa shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram. After the video quickly gained traction online, we were sure that Siddiqui possessed some impressive dance skills.

We dig her vivacity and charisma on the classic tune “Ballay Ballay.” She’s got her fans all fired up because of her stunning makeover. Many viewers of the original Dolly Ki Ayegi Barat wanted to see the new series.

Actress and comedian Uroosa Siddiqui hails from Pakistan. Her breakout performance as Sukhi in the third season of the Baraat franchise’s Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Other roles that stand out from her extensive body of work include Shagufta Jahan in Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sana in Dramay Baziyan, Zohra Jabeen in Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, and Warda Ahmed in Fun Khana, for which she won the Hum Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role.