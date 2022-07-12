Advertisement
Ushna Shah Reveals The Man Of Her Dreams

Ushna Shah Reveals The Man Of Her Dreams

Articles
Ushna Shah Reveals The Man Of Her Dreams

Ushna Shah Reveals The Man Of Her Dreams

  • Good news for Ushna Shah fans: she is no longer single. The actress is in a relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin.
  • He is a professional golfer and the son of Taimur Hassan Amin.
  • Ushna’s industry friends and fans congratulated her with some heartbroken people in there
Ushna Shah is beautiful, vivacious, talented, and daring. The actress understands how to advocate for herself as well as her beliefs. She has also always proven her worth with each character she has played. So, good news for Ushna Shah fans: she is no longer single. The actress is in a relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin. He is a professional golfer and the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation. Here are some lovely photos of the lovely couple:

Ushna’s industry friends and fans congratulated her with some heartbroken people in there:

