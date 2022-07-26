Ushna Shah’s go-karting outfit sends pulses racing

Ushna Shah bold attire in Austria draws criticism
Ushna Shah is an actress who works on Pakistani TV. She has...
Every time Ushna Shah has a new project in the works, she dominates social media.
The actress recently shared images on Instagram using a new persona. On the go-karting tracks of Dubai’s Autodrome Circuit, she appeared tough.
Shah’s racetrack attire is undeniably stunning, and internet users gushed over her in the comment section. The Parizaad actress posed for photos while donning a navy blue suit with complimentary red and white colours.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Shah, who appears to be on holiday in Dubai, made the life-changing decision to try the lightning-fast race cars. Before starting this venture, she chose to share the photos with her fans. The smart woman added some cool vibes by quoting lines from Rihanna’s Shut Up and Drive song.
The post has received hundreds of likes and comments, and the actress from Bandhay Ek Dour Se’s followers are going crazy over it.
On the work front, Ushna Shah is currently rumoured to be working with Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap alongside Saba Faisal. Whether the project is a film or web series remains unclear.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.