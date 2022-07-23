Usman Mukhtar’s wife talks about entering showbiz

Advertisement
  • Usman Mukhtar wed Zunaira Inam, a non-artistic individual.
  • Usman’s wife Zunaira held a QnA session on her official Instagram account in which she shared her thoughts on joining showbiz
  • She added that I don’t use this word lightly but never. Trust me no one wants to see that. Acting talent zero hai aur shakal bhi screen wali nahin
Usman Mukhtar, who is an actor as well as a director and cinematographer, is unquestionably one of the most important additions to the entertainment business. Even though Usman has only participated in a small number of projects to date, the public has embraced and admired him much. In October 2021, Usman Mukhtar wed Zunaira Inam, a non-creative individual.

Recently, Usman’s wife Zunaira held a question and answer session on her official Instagram account in which she shared her thoughts on joining showbiz as she was questioned by a follower that is she planning to enter industry opposite Usman?

Usman Mukhtar’s Wife Interesting Opinion About Joining Showbiz

Zunaira gave a hilarious answer to the question as she mentioned that “Hahahahahahhahah, I don’t use this word lightly but never. Trust me no one wants to see that. Acting talent zero hai aur shakal bhi screen wali nahin. Also I’m not fishing for compliments, just a fact”.

