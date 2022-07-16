Vaani Kapoor On Working With Ranbir Kapoor And Other Stars

Vaani Kapoor, 33, is fresh off the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

She will next be seen in the hotly-anticipated Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor

The 33-year-old actress is fresh off the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will next be seen in the hotly-anticipated Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor star has been going up like a rocket. The 33-year-old actress just had a big hit with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the much-anticipated Shamshera. Vaani has only been in seven movies, but she’s already worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Befikre with Ranveer Singh, War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana are just a few examples.

Vani said that she feels “blessed” to have worked with some of the best actors in Bollywood.

“I’ve been lucky because I got the right banner, director, and co-actor even though I didn’t ask for any of them. It’s so cool that I didn’t have to ask for any of them. So far, I have worked with the best people in my field. I choose parts that have some kind of plot. Yes, I’m lucky that I didn’t have to work hard to work with actors like Ranbir, Ranveer, and Hrithik. I have been blessed so far, “Vaani Kapoor said.

Vaani’s chemistry with Ranbir in the Shamshera trailer has set the Internet on fire. She also talked about why today’s movies need to be “paisa vasool” to get people to go see them. “There is another way to watch everything you want from the comfort of your own home that is a lot easier, so audiences have become a little more picky. We can all now watch a wider range of movies and TV shows. People want something new and want to be moved in a way that makes a difference. A movie has to be paisa vasool, which means it has to be fun and worth the money. That’s what I’d want, too. Today, you need a bigger reason to get people to go to the theatre. So, yes, people have changed the way they enjoy entertainment “she told me.

