Varun-Kiara starrer crosses Rs. 70 cr domestically on 2nd Wednesday

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul all star in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which came out in theatres last Friday, June 24, 2022. The movie had a good first day and grew well over the weekend to make a good weekend total of more than Rs. 35 cr. Even though a lot of new movies came out the second weekend, the movie kept doing well during the week. It got a lot more people over the weekend, which shows that people liked the movie.

After its second weekend, the family ensemble had made a total of Rs. 65.35 cr. On its second Monday, the movie made Rs. 1.82 cr net, and on its second Tuesday, it made Rs. 1.80 cr net. It fell by the usual 10 percent on Wednesday. On day 13, it made around Rs. 1.63 cr nett, which put the total over Rs. 70 cr nett. If it can beat Thor: Love and Thunder, which comes out today, the movie will make more than Rs. 75 crore and might even make Rs. 80 crore. The numbers from overseas have been strong, and after 13 days, they are close to the $4 million mark. In its second weekend, JugJugg Jeeyo became the fourth movie (after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Gangubai Kathiawadi) to earn more than Rs. 100 cr worldwide. The movie is on track to make around Rs. 120 cr. all over the world.

Average grosser JugJuggJeeyo. Given that most films were dead on arrival and poorly received, the outcome is reasonable. The film’s topic of divorce restricted its popularity to 8 large cities. The picture is the top pick for moviegoers in its second week, ahead of Rocketry and Rashtra Kavach Om, demonstrating acclaim.