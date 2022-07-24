Vick Hope shares school torment and cruel taunts

Capital Breakfast star Vick opened up about being bullied at school.

Vick Hope has opened up about being bullied at school, revealing she was called ‘gorilla’ due to her hairy legs.

Capital Breakfast star Vick told: “I used to get a bit bullied at school. The boys would make fun of me for having hairy legs. I used to get called ‘gorilla’. I was so upset and angry.”

Her mum Adeline refused to let her shave her legs, however, telling Vick to ’embrace your curls’.

She said she told her to ‘shut up’ in response, adding that she didn’t know what she was going through.

“The truth is, she knew fully. I hated my curls because they were different. I didn’t know anyone else who looked like this growing up. I really wanted straight hair, I hated how I looked so much,” Vick added.

Vick continued by saying that she has previously struggled with dating and has been accused of “interviewing” when attempting to get to know a new partner.

She continued: “I love knowing about people and I am inquisitive. That is why I enjoy my job. In relationships you often wish that things will go a certain way but you can’t control someone else’s thoughts, feelings and actions.

“In this industry you are constantly seeking validation from people you don’t even know. No matter what you do or who you are or how you present yourself you are not going to please everyone.”

The couple had kept their romance a secret up until Vick unveiled a massive engagement ring at Radio Big Weekend in late May.

At his Ibizan farm, Calvin is said to have knelt down on one knee.

Vick continued to study modern languages at Cambridge University after her issues at school. The gifted star speaks French, Spanish, and Portuguese with ease.

Vick Hope claimed that although while bullying was no longer a problem in higher education, she still found it challenging because she felt like she didn’t ‘belong.’

Describing Cambridge as ‘not hugely diverse’ she explained that being black and Northern put her in a category of ‘few and far between’.