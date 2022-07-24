Vicky Kaushal snapped subsequent to watching Ranbir Kapoor’s movie

Everyone is focused on Ranbir Kapoor as his film Shamshera.

This film denotes his re-visitation of the cinema after right around 4 years.

Shamshera additionally stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in essential jobs.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal in a cream-hued curiously large hoodie. The entertainer matched it with light blue tore pants and wore green-hued shoes.

Vicky wore a dark hued cap and wore a grin all over. At the point when the paps asked him how he could like Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera, Vicky just offered a go-ahead and made an incredible motion with his fingers.

This film has been collecting acclaims from fans everywhere. Indeed, numerous Bollywood celebs have additionally made out chance to stride out and watch this film and one of them was Vicky Kaushal.

The URI: The Surgical Strike entertainer was clicked getting out of a performance center today subsequent to watching Shamshera alone and, surprisingly, answered the paps who got some information about the film.

In the meantime, as of late Vicky Kaushal was in the Maldives to praise his significant other Katrina Kaif’s birthday alongside several loved ones.

They to be sure gave us all crew objectives and the photos from the excursion were confirmation that they all had an awesome time.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is right now fiddling with perhaps one or two movies. While he is preparing for Meghna Gulzar’s biopic Sam Bahadur, the entertainer has Mera Naam Govinda in after creation.

Vicky will likewise be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a satire show.