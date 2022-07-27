Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night
Since it was revealed that Victoria Beckham is reuniting with the Spice Girls and has committed to a brand-new docuseries about the legendary group, fans have been ecstatic.
Victoria Beckham’s announcement that she was going back to her Spice Girls roots should have served as a hint that she has been reflecting on her time in the group.
Despite declining the opportunity to join the girls on tour in 2019.
The Sun reports that Victoria has committed and will appear in the Spice Girls docuseries.
The team behind Michael Jordan’s series The Last Dance is producing the documentary, according to Mel B, who spoke about it in a recent interview in Australia.
A Netflix limited series called The Last Dance won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program.
“The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good, ” said Mel B during the interview. “So we’ll be doing our own version with them.”
