Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls coming with an intriguing new project?

Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls coming with an intriguing new project?

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls coming with an intriguing new project?

Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls reunite for an intriguing new project?

Advertisement
  • Victoria Beckham has finally joined the Spice Girls again after declining the chance to tour with the group in 2019.

Since it was revealed that Victoria Beckham is reuniting with the Spice Girls and has committed to a brand-new docuseries about the legendary group, fans have been ecstatic.

Victoria Beckham’s announcement that she was going back to her Spice Girls roots should have served as a hint that she has been reflecting on her time in the group.

Advertisement

Also Read

Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night
Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night

Her husband David posted a video of her singing Stop by the...

Despite declining the opportunity to join the girls on tour in 2019.

The Sun reports that Victoria has committed and will appear in the Spice Girls docuseries.

The team behind Michael Jordan’s series The Last Dance is producing the documentary, according to Mel B, who spoke about it in a recent interview in Australia.

A Netflix limited series called The Last Dance won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Also Read

Victoria Beckham makes TikTok debut with Spice Girls reference
Victoria Beckham makes TikTok debut with Spice Girls reference

The 48-year-old joined TikTok on Thursday. She asked her Instagram followers if...

Advertisement

“The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good, ” said Mel B during the interview. “So we’ll be doing our own version with them.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story