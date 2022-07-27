Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls reunite for an intriguing new project?

Victoria Beckham has finally joined the Spice Girls again after declining the chance to tour with the group in 2019.

Since it was revealed that Victoria Beckham is reuniting with the Spice Girls and has committed to a brand-new docuseries about the legendary group, fans have been ecstatic.

Victoria Beckham’s announcement that she was going back to her Spice Girls roots should have served as a hint that she has been reflecting on her time in the group.

Despite declining the opportunity to join the girls on tour in 2019.

The Sun reports that Victoria has committed and will appear in the Spice Girls docuseries.

The team behind Michael Jordan’s series The Last Dance is producing the documentary, according to Mel B, who spoke about it in a recent interview in Australia.

A Netflix limited series called The Last Dance won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

