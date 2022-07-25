Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night

Her husband David posted a video of her singing Stop by the Spice Girls.

The Spice Girls took a break in 2000, but came back in 2012 and 2019.

Victoria Beckham returned to her Spice Girls roots while on vacation over the weekend.

Advertisement

On Saturday, David Beckham posted a video to Instagram of his wife, a fashion designer, singing Stop by the Spice Girls from 1997.

Victoria Beckham may be seen passionately singing and dancing to the music in the video.

Also Read Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol Ed Sheeran performed with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival in Suffolk, England....

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls,” the former soccer star wrote.

In response, the 48-year-old posted, “Only for you David!! X.”

Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner were also members of the Spice Girls, which took a break in 2000.

Advertisement

They came back together to perform a medley during the 2012 Summer Olympics’ closing ceremony, and in 2019, they embarked on a tour sans Victoria.

Also Read Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival Joni Mitchell performed a surprise set at the Newport Folk Festival on...

However, the former pop star’s karaoke performance led to rumours that the 1990s band would reunite.

“We are ready when you are @victoriabeckham #spiceworld25,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please.”