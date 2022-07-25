Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night

Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol
Ed Sheeran performed with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival in Suffolk, England....
Victoria Beckham returned to her Spice Girls roots while on vacation over the weekend.
On Saturday, David Beckham posted a video to Instagram of his wife, a fashion designer, singing Stop by the Spice Girls from 1997.
Victoria Beckham may be seen passionately singing and dancing to the music in the video.
“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls,” the former soccer star wrote.
In response, the 48-year-old posted, “Only for you David!! X.”
Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner were also members of the Spice Girls, which took a break in 2000.
They came back together to perform a medley during the 2012 Summer Olympics’ closing ceremony, and in 2019, they embarked on a tour sans Victoria.
However, the former pop star’s karaoke performance led to rumours that the 1990s band would reunite.
“We are ready when you are @victoriabeckham #spiceworld25,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.