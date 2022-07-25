Advertisement
Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night

Articles
  • Her husband David posted a video of her singing Stop by the Spice Girls.
  • The Spice Girls took a break in 2000, but came back in 2012 and 2019.

Victoria Beckham returned to her Spice Girls roots while on vacation over the weekend.

On Saturday, David Beckham posted a video to Instagram of his wife, a fashion designer, singing Stop by the Spice Girls from 1997.

Victoria Beckham may be seen passionately singing and dancing to the music in the video.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls,” the former soccer star wrote.

In response, the 48-year-old posted, “Only for you David!! X.”

Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner were also members of the Spice Girls, which took a break in 2000.

They came back together to perform a medley during the 2012 Summer Olympics’ closing ceremony, and in 2019, they embarked on a tour sans Victoria.

However, the former pop star’s karaoke performance led to rumours that the 1990s band would reunite.

“We are ready when you are @victoriabeckham #spiceworld25,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please.”

