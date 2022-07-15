Victoria Beckham makes TikTok debut with Spice Girls reference

The 48-year-old joined TikTok on Thursday.

She asked her Instagram followers if she thought it would be a good idea to join the platform.

Within hours, she had amassed over 28,000 TikTok followers.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old ex-Spice Girl made her TikTok debut and alluded to her career as a music icon.

In the video, Posh sat at a dinner table in front of a silver platter as she asked: “‘Tell me you are posh without telling me you are posh. I’ll go first.”

Then a server entered the picture and revealed a platter of salmon and steamed veggies, a meal Beckham says he had every day.

Beckham remarked, “I love it,” at the conclusion of the little clip.

Naturally, Beckham’s entrance into the TikTok community has generated a lot of buzz.

There are a lot of admirers who are excited to see what she has in store for her next work.

Others, however, asserted that the video was actually “out of touch” in light of the crisis in the cost of living.

“Tell me you’re rubbing our noses in it when we’re worried about paying for food and fuel,” one viewer explained.

Shortly after asking her Instagram followers if it would be a good idea to join the competing social media site, Beckham made a cameo on TikTok.

It appears that Beckham’s supporters have spoken, as she released three TikTok videos just one day after distributing the poll.

Victoria Beckham mother-of-four also debuted a behind-the-scenes video shot as she appeared for Vogue Australia on Beckham’s new TikTok channel.

“What happens behind the scenes, no longer stays behind the scenes!” The caption read.

In her most recent video, Beckham walked viewers through her effortless yet elegant makeup regimen.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer opened out about her decision to join TikTok and that she was eager to explore the platform.

She has no immediate plans to create any dancing routines, though.

“TikTok is a super exciting platform, it’s new territory and a different audience, but it felt like the next natural step,” she told.

“I can’t wait to share what we’ve been creating. On a personal level, I had to give in to the kids at some point – just don’t expect any dance routines!”