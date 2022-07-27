Victoria Beckham reunites with The Spice Girls for new documentary series .

THE Spice Girls will soon be making a comeback on television.

The girls just signed the contract for the program.

Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Horner, Mel B, and even Victoria Beckham, according to what I’ve discovered, have all agreed to appear in a docuseries on the groundbreaking girl trio.

The Last Dance, a critically acclaimed successful Netflix series about basketball legend Michael Jordan, is being produced by the same crew.

Mel B mentioned The Last Dance when discussing the news in an Australian interview, saying: “The director and the whole notion of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really excellent. Therefore, we’ll perform our own rendition alongside them.

It will include never-before-told tales and Hollywood tidbits from their time spent together, of which Mel B gave fans a sneak peek.

She revealed the hidden meaning behind one of her most well-known verses, saying: “I actually wrote the rap in the Wannabe video on the bathroom while the other females were singing the vocals.

“When my children say, “Mummy, your music has come full circle,” I thought, “Oh, they’re going to complement me. Then I am informed that “it has come full circle” because you are now only vintage. Good although aged

They have hinted that they will be marking the milestone with more surprises. It has been 25 years since the debut of their second album and the movie Spice World.

Releasing the 1997 film, which starred Richard E. Grant, Jennifer Saunders, and Meat Loaf among others, is reportedly part of that plan. It might also indicate the release of brand-new Spice music.

While commemorating the anniversary of Spice, their debut album that featured the smash Who Do You Think You Are, the girls debuted the as-yet-unreleased song Feed Your Love.

Their careers—both individually and collectively—have been extraordinary, so I have no doubt that the wait will be well worth it for this series.

