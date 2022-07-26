Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham wears red swimsuit while David goes topless

Victoria Beckham wears red swimsuit while David goes topless

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham wears red swimsuit while David goes topless

Victoria Beckham wears red swimsuit while David goes topless

Advertisement
  • Victoria Beckham wears a red swimsuit while David goes topless.
  • Couple was on vacation in the south of France with their three younger kids and friends.
  • Duo was seen flaunting their physiques while the family relaxed on the deck of the £1.6 million boat.
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham was photographed donning a red bathing suit as she basked in the sun in Saint-Tropez this morning.

Her topless 47-year-old husband David joined her on the deck of their enormous mega yacht to show off his impressive abs.

This week, David, 48, and Victoria were on vacation in the south of France with their three younger kids and friends.

The duo was seen flaunting their physiques while the family relaxed on the deck of the £1.6 million boat.

Mother-of-four Victoria, in the red one-piece, could be seen peering over the railings of the enormous yacht.

She wore a swimsuit and a plain black hat, giving the impression that she was lounging in the sun. David, meanwhile, removed his top and wore a tiny, fitted pair of green swimming shorts while accessorising with a pair of black sunglasses.

Advertisement

On the top deck, he could be seen playing volleyball with his two younger kids, Harper, 11, and Cruz, 17.

Tana Holding, Cruz’s girlfriend, was also spotted swimming on the deck of the enormous yacht.

The couple has travelled on a stunning super yacht, which can be rented for a staggering £1.6 million per week.
Family friends and their three youngest children have joined them, and they haven’t spent any time posting pictures of the opulent trip on social media.

The renowned family’s vacation has been jam-packed with stops, including St. Tropez and the Italian coast.

Victoria put on a leggy display while holding onto David, wearing a black swimsuit and life jacket, and protecting her face from the sun with a cap.

Advertisement

During their high-seas vacation, the two even ran with Sarah Ferguson at a seafood restaurant on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Victoria embraced her 62-year-old friend, who in 2017 hosted the sixth birthday celebration of their daughter Harper at Buckingham Palace.

The couple has been changing into swimwear when the sun shines. Posh, the Spice Girl, has been taking pleasure in her husband’s view while on vacation aboard the boat.

Also Read

Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night
Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night

Her husband David posted a video of her singing Stop by the...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story