Victoria Beckham wears red swimsuit while David goes topless

Victoria Beckham was photographed donning a red bathing suit as she basked in the sun in Saint-Tropez this morning.

Her topless 47-year-old husband David joined her on the deck of their enormous mega yacht to show off his impressive abs.

This week, David, 48, and Victoria were on vacation in the south of France with their three younger kids and friends.

The duo was seen flaunting their physiques while the family relaxed on the deck of the £1.6 million boat.

Mother-of-four Victoria, in the red one-piece, could be seen peering over the railings of the enormous yacht.

She wore a swimsuit and a plain black hat, giving the impression that she was lounging in the sun. David, meanwhile, removed his top and wore a tiny, fitted pair of green swimming shorts while accessorising with a pair of black sunglasses.

On the top deck, he could be seen playing volleyball with his two younger kids, Harper, 11, and Cruz, 17.

Tana Holding, Cruz’s girlfriend, was also spotted swimming on the deck of the enormous yacht.

The couple has travelled on a stunning super yacht, which can be rented for a staggering £1.6 million per week.

Family friends and their three youngest children have joined them, and they haven’t spent any time posting pictures of the opulent trip on social media.

The renowned family’s vacation has been jam-packed with stops, including St. Tropez and the Italian coast.

Victoria put on a leggy display while holding onto David, wearing a black swimsuit and life jacket, and protecting her face from the sun with a cap.

During their high-seas vacation, the two even ran with Sarah Ferguson at a seafood restaurant on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Victoria embraced her 62-year-old friend, who in 2017 hosted the sixth birthday celebration of their daughter Harper at Buckingham Palace.

The couple has been changing into swimwear when the sun shines. Posh, the Spice Girl, has been taking pleasure in her husband’s view while on vacation aboard the boat.

