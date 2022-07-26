Video of Madonna’s “free and fantastic” kids dancing in the kitchen released

Madonna’s video of her adopted children David Banda and Estere dancing in the kitchen has fans swooning over her time spent with her family.

In the video, 16-year-old David was seen dancing to Sauti Sol’s Melanin while wearing his mother’s silk dresses (feat. Patoranking).

Hey M gang, David here, David said at the end of the video. I hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. I adore you two.

“This is the fam. Got the M-Dog [Madonna] at the head of the seat. Got Mercy James trying to avoid the camera… get her, corner her.

“Estere Mwale, Stella Mwale and yours truly, David.”

The singer captioned the post, “Cooking in the kitchen #davidbanda #estere #sautisol.”

Fans flooded the comment section of Madonna’s Instagram post with messages of love as soon as the video went live.

While Debi Mazar said, “So beautiful,” Julia Fox tweeted a string of heart emojis.

“Your children are free and fantastic, Madonna,” a fan wrote. It’s a sign of a wonderful mother.

David Banda is a powerful person. Another comment stated, “I don’t even think the world is ready for what this beautiful man is going to bring forth.