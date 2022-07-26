Madonna sizzles in latest selfie as she dons risque lace corset
Madonna's bold video is making the rounds on social media. She is...
“This is the fam. Got the M-Dog [Madonna] at the head of the seat. Got Mercy James trying to avoid the camera… get her, corner her.
“Estere Mwale, Stella Mwale and yours truly, David.”
The singer captioned the post, “Cooking in the kitchen #davidbanda #estere #sautisol.”
Fans flooded the comment section of Madonna’s Instagram post with messages of love as soon as the video went live.
While Debi Mazar said, “So beautiful,” Julia Fox tweeted a string of heart emojis.
“Your children are free and fantastic, Madonna,” a fan wrote. It’s a sign of a wonderful mother.
David Banda is a powerful person. Another comment stated, “I don’t even think the world is ready for what this beautiful man is going to bring forth.
