Vidya Balan steps out for family dinner with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur & others

Vidya Balan seemed to be spending time with her family on Tuesday night, when she went out with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, her in-laws Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur, and their parents. When the whole family was seen outside of a restaurant in the city, the photographers took pictures of them all. Siddharth looked sharp in a maroon shirt and denim, while Vidya kept things casual in a denim shirt, a black T-shirt, and black pants. On the other hand, Aditya looked good in a black check shirt and jeans. All three wore black sneakers that were comfortable for the trip.

Talking about Kunaal Roy Kapur, he wore a blue printed shirt and teamed it up with a denim. Meanwhile, the entire family was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Well, as they say, ‘family time is the best time’, no wonder, the family of producers-actors took out time from their busy schedule and dined out with parents.

On the personal front, Vidya had announced in 2012 that she was dating Siddharth Roy Kapur. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2012, at a private ceremony in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Vidya said TOI, “I’ve never met someone as patient as Siddharth. He never gives me advise. He listens. And I get clarity. I’m thankful for him. On good and bad days, he accepts me. I’ve learnt to respect marriage because of him after 10 years of marriage. I used to think live-in or married didn’t matter. Now that Siddharth is a partner, my marriage is lovely.”