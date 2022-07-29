Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 7 brings out his diff side

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut on Koffee With Karan season 7.

The Arjun Reddy star is gearing up for his first Pan-India project, Liger.

Revealed that he applied makeup to cover a hickey and his makeup man did it.

The Arjun Reddy star who is preparing for his most memorable Pan-India project, Liger, co-featuring Ananya Panday, got in an unfiltered yet ‘messy’ visit on the Koffee lounge chair.

VD additionally made some eye-getting disclosures like he’s had intercourse in a vehicle, and wouldn’t fret a trio.

He was exceptionally ready and monitored about his own life. Out of the blue, the Dear Comrade star let his puzzling character radiate through as the show’s host, Karan Johar, made him discuss his relationship status, profession, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The principal round of the visit show, called ‘Bingo’, saw Vijay Deverakonda letting out his peculiar, humourous, and underhanded side.

VD additionally uncovered he turned up hungover on sets once and the shoot was canceled on the grounds that he was unable to recollect his lines and continued to giggle constantly.

Karan Johar inquired as to whether making out in cars is awkward.

To this, he answered, “frantic times,” and charmingly winks. Goodness, I’ve experienced passionate feelings for him once more.

He similarly shed his devious side. On being asked what’s the way to his bed, VD answered, “goodness it resembles one huge interaction.

It’s difficult to arrive.” He inconspicuously responded with articulations about having intercourse the prior night.

Karan Johar investigated every possibility to get Vijay’s response to Sara and Janhvi’s ‘messy’ remark on him.

Be that as it may, all through, the Liger star called them sweet. He even tended to his supposed sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna ‘an old buddy’ and said, “I’m extremely enamored with her.

She is a generally excellent companion of mine and we share such a huge amount through films like heaps of ups and bunches of downs.

” At one point, KJo truly got disturbed and said, “for what reason might you at any point own up things,” and to this Vijay delicately answered, “I’m possessing it. This is my approach to claiming it I presume.”

“What is your relationship status?” asked Karan and Deverakonda had an exceptionally shrewd answer. “I have an excellent relationship with my folks, chief Puri.”

Karan Johar being Karan Johar further barbecued inquiring as to whether it is convoluted. “The day I will wed and have children, I will express it without holding back; up to that point I don’t want to hurt anybody who loves me.

There are such countless individuals who love you as an entertainer and have your banner on their wall, on their telephones.

They give me such a lot of affection and appreciation; I would rather not make them extremely upset,” said Vijay Deverakonda, reluctant to affirm when Karan Johar inquired as to whether he is seeing someone.

2 proclamations of Vijay Deverakonda from the show are unadulterated gold.

He demonstrated he is a ‘wonderful sweetheart’ material, which he communicated needing to be one.

‘I truly need to be a one-lady person forever,” was the second one he said while sharing 2 bits of insight and one lie about him.

“I love acting. I love the cash that accompanies it, the solace and the extravagance that I can accommodate my family yet I likewise feel there is a greater reason for what’s occurred in my life.

At the point when I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh Khan coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu back home coming from nothing.

They gave a promising sign that it tends to be finished. I think, I really want to do likewise for my age,” said Vijay Deverakonda on breaking in as a pariah in the business.

The Tollywood heart breaker likewise said that assuming Dulquer Salmaan and he were in similar city, they would have been truly old buddies since he thinks they match the energy.

He further proceeded to call Samantha ‘a mind boggling lady’ and Rashmika Mandanna his ‘extraordinary mate’.

Then again, he tended to Allu Arjun as his ‘more established sibling’ during the quick fire round.

