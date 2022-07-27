Vijay Deverakonda shares why he would not disclose his relationship status

Vijay prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and off of social media.

Vijay and Ananya Panday will appear in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7

Vijay Deverakonda finally explained why he would not publicly admit to being in a relationship in the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar.

As we all know, Vijay prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and off of social media. On social media, there have been numerous instances of rumors about him dating Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star in the film Dear Comrade.

Vijay, the star of Arjun Reddy and the B-town girls’ most popular crush, and Ananya Panday, his Liger co-star, make an appearance in the fourth episode. As the show’s host, Karan Johar, has them walk the talk on heart, career, and working with each other, their opposing yet intriguing personalities come through.

Known for keeping his love life under wraps, Vijay Deverakonda finally explains why he does not publicly state his relationship status.

“I will declare my intention to get married and start a family when the time comes, but until then, I don’t want to offend anyone who loves me.

Many people adore you as an actor and display your posters on their walls and in their phones. When Karan Johar questioned Vijay if he was in a relationship, the actor responded, “I don’t want to hurt their heart. They offer me so much love and appreciation.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will appear in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 which will air tomorrow, July 28, at 7 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.

