Vikrant Rona shows growth by collecting Rs. 8.25 crores.

The Hindi and Tamil versions of the movie experienced significant growth

Vikrant Rona posted an increase of 20–25% on Saturday, taking in roughly Rs. 8.25 crores for a three-day total of roughly Rs. 28.25 crores.

For the four-day extended weekend, which is expected to bring in about Rs. 37-38 crores, there should be still another increase in sales today.

Although the growth on Saturday was typical, it needed to perform better than usual after the decline on Friday.

The Hindi and Tamil versions of the movie experienced significant growth on Saturday outside of Karnataka, but since these regions’ box office receipts are still at low levels, the growth isn’t particularly significant.

The movie saw an increase of almost 10% in Karnataka, taking in approximately Rs. 4.75 crores for a running total of Rs. 18.50 crores.

Collections in Bengaluru City increased by almost 25% while those in the rest of the state were unchanged, with some centres reporting increases and others experiencing decreases since Friday.

The following is a list of Vikrant Rona’s box office earnings in India:

Thursday: 13.50 crores of rupees

6.50 crores on Friday

8.25 crores on Saturday

Rs. 28.25 crores in total

With about 85% of sales in Karanataka state arriving in the 3D version on Saturday as opposed to about 70% on Thursday, the opening day, the movie is doing better in the 3D format.

The following is a breakdown of Vikrant Rona’s box office receipts per region in India to date:

Karnataka: 18.50 crores of rupees

Rs. 4.10 crores for AP/TS

1.75 crores each for Tamil Nadu and Kerala

India’s North: Rs. 3.90 crores

Rs. 28.25 crores in total

