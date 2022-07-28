Watch Aakanksha Singh transform for Rangbaaz 3

Aakanksha says that playing such a strong character made her discover something new about herself.

After doing a great job in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 as a strong woman married to a pilot, Aakanksha Singh is ready to completely change herself in the upcoming web series Rangbaaz 3. In the show where Vineet Kumar Singh is the main character, the actress plays the gangster-turned-wife. politician’s Aakanksha will play her character in three different time periods throughout the series, so she had to do a lot of work to get ready.

Aakanksha says that playing such a strong character made her discover something new about herself. “For my role, I did a lot of research, which included watching videos and interviews. It would take almost four to five hours of my time every day until we started filming “she shares.

The actress says it was hard to play her character in three different time periods, but she wanted them all to look real and different. “I think it’s important to be true to my work, so when I found out I’d be playing a character in her 20s, 30s, and 40s, I made it my job to make sure each version of her looks different but still fits together. Making sure of that with my acting was easy, but making sure of it with my body was a real challenge. I can’t look the same in my 20s as I do in my 40s, and making sure of that was hard but something I enjoyed doing “she is adamant.

With each new project, Aakanksha shows how versatile she is, and with Rangbaaz 3, the actress is ready to show another side of herself to the public.

