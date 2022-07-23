Watch Arisha Razi Khan’s heartfelt Nikkah video!

Acclaimed photographer exposed by Arisha Razi Khan for leaking her Nikkah pictures
Arisha Razi Khan, a young actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry recently got Nikkahfied in a private family ceremony. Her adorable Nikkah pictures and videos are taking the internet by storm.
The actress donned a pastel-colored wedding outfit and accessorized her look with beautiful silver jewellery, and she looked absolutely stunning.
Another lovely video from Arisha’s Nikkah ceremony was recently uploaded by wedding videographer “Studio86th.”
In the adorable Nikkah video, the Malika-e-Aliya actress is clad in a chic white outfit paired with a red dupatta.
Let’s take a peek at some of Nikkah’s moments!
Watch her Nikkah video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAbG98opmfU
It should be noted that Arisha started her television career as a child artist, and she continued her profession along with her studies.
She appeared in many Pakistani dramas and played lead roles that received immense praise from the audience.
The young actress has also done many modeling projects for top-level clothing brands, she has also started her own clothing brand for young Pakistani girls her brand followed the latest clothing trends that girls would love to carry.
