Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch Arisha Razi Khan’s heartfelt Nikkah video!

Watch Arisha Razi Khan’s heartfelt Nikkah video!

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Arisha Razi Khan’s heartfelt Nikkah video!

Watch Arisha Razi Khan’s heartfelt Nikkah video!

Advertisement
  • Arisha Razi Khan recently got Nikkahfied in a private family ceremony.
  • Adorable pictures and videos from her wedding are taking the internet by storm.
  • She wore a pastel-colored wedding outfit and accessorized with beautiful jewellery.
Advertisement

Arisha Razi Khan, a young actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry recently got Nikkahfied in a private family ceremony. Her adorable Nikkah pictures and videos are taking the internet by storm.

The actress donned a pastel-colored wedding outfit and accessorized her look with beautiful silver jewellery, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Another lovely video from Arisha’s Nikkah ceremony was recently uploaded by wedding videographer “Studio86th.”

In the adorable Nikkah video, the Malika-e-Aliya actress is clad in a chic white outfit paired with a red dupatta.

Let’s take a peek at some of Nikkah’s moments!

Actress Arisha Razi Khan Got Nikkahfied

Advertisement

Arisha Razi’s Intimate Nikkah - Beautiful Moments

Arisha Razi’s Intimate Nikkah - Beautiful Moments

Actress Arisha Razi Khan Got Nikkahfied

Watch her Nikkah video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAbG98opmfU

It should be noted that Arisha started her television career as a child artist, and she continued her profession along with her studies.

She appeared in many Pakistani dramas and played lead roles that received immense praise from the audience.

Advertisement

The young actress has also done many modeling projects for top-level clothing brands, she has also started her own clothing brand for young Pakistani girls her brand followed the latest clothing trends that girls would love to carry.

Also Read

Acclaimed photographer exposed by Arisha Razi Khan for leaking her Nikkah pictures
Acclaimed photographer exposed by Arisha Razi Khan for leaking her Nikkah pictures

Arisha Razi Khan recently got Nikkahfied, taking the internet by storm. Arisha's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story