Wayne Rooney’s move to US is ‘devastating’ to Coleen, Danielle Lloyd

Wayne Rooney’s move to the US is ‘devastating’ to Coleen Rooney.

Legend of Manchester United has signed a contract to lead DC United of Washington.

Wayne’s contract has a “Coleen release clause” that would permit him to quit sooner.

Wayne Rooney’s acceptance of a contract will see him move to America, and Coleen Rooney will “truly miss” him and find it “devastating.”

The 36-year-old legend of Manchester United has signed a contract to lead DC United of Washington through the end of 2023, with an additional 12-month option.

Even if the contract is rumoured to have what has been called a “Coleen release clause,” the mother of four won’t find it any easier, according to her friend Danielle Lloyd.

Coleen, who is also 36, will stay in the UK, and Danielle, a former model and mother, has spoken out about the “crazy scenario.”

It will be difficult for Coleen, Danielle told. Although the situation is a little crazy, I can see why she is staying in the UK. She struggled in America and didn’t like it.

“It’s also challenging to have your life uprooted on a regular basis; she has four boys, and you can’t just keep moving them around.

Wayne recently stated that Coleen, 36, and their four children — Kai, 12, Cass, 4, Klay, 9, and Kit, 6 — would not be travelling with him to the United States.

She’s a fantastic mother, but Danielle said of her friend in her column that it would be difficult for her to handle everything alone without a partner to help.

“She’ll truly miss him, and being apart from your partner for a while can be awful.”

According to sources, Wayne’s contract has a “Coleen release clause” that would permit him to quit sooner.

If a Premier League side makes an offer for him, he apparently has no restrictions on returning to the UK to be with his family.

The England legend travelled across the pond to begin his new position as manager of DC United, and The Sun exclusively revealed that he and Coleen were “ocean’s apart.”

That came after Coleen had discussed the issues in their marriage and how she frequently wept herself to sleep due to her extreme homesickness while living in America.

Rooney, however, was eager for the task regardless of whether Coleen and their children would be present.

“I think it was well documented that my wife had a difficult time caring for four children away from the house,” he said in agreement. She had never left her house before. It was difficult. Of sure there isn’t a problem. Of course, I discuss such matters with my wife, and there is never an issue.

“I believe she is relieved to be rid of me.”

